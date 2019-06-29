Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$54.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KL. CIBC lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.42.

TSE:KL opened at C$56.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion and a PE ratio of 35.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$405.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$385.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.2699999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

