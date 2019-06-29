Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$33.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CSFB set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.17.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$21.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.18. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$16.34 and a twelve month high of C$24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.39.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$201.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Vincent Benoit sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.71, for a total value of C$1,035,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,213,381.25.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.