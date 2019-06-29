Ronald Clark Cogburn Buys 13,757 Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) CEO Ronald Clark Cogburn acquired 13,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $22,699.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of XELA stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $403.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

