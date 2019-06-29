Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives $8.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMTI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider David S. Richmond acquired 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $26,232.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 178,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,163.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 2,378.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $172.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 55.09% and a negative return on equity of 144.07%. The business had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

