Robert W. Baird Reiterates $22.00 Price Target for Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) has been assigned a $22.00 price target by Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,121,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,996. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $427.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,801,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,145,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapience Investments LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 209,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 14,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.