Robert C. Ducommun Sells 2,000 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,832.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE DCO opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $517.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.84. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $172.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.83 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after buying an additional 42,348 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 247,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 140,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Ducommun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

