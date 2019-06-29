Robert C. Ducommun Sells 2,000 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,832.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE DCO opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $517.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.84. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $52.04.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $172.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.83 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Ducommun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.
Ducommun Company Profile
Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.
