RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $17.74. 3,867,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $399.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.53 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

In other news, Director Forgia Robert M. La acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,203.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,710,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 453,816 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 401,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 211,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

