Reviewing Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) & Paringa Resources (NASDAQ:PNGZF)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) and Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Ramaco Resources has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paringa Resources has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ramaco Resources and Paringa Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources $227.57 million 0.95 $25.07 million $0.62 8.58 Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$7.11 million N/A N/A

Ramaco Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Paringa Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Ramaco Resources and Paringa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources 11.65% 19.16% 13.70% Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ramaco Resources and Paringa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.77%. Given Ramaco Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 80.1% of Ramaco Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats Paringa Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia. Its development portfolio also comprises the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Paringa Resources Company Profile

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States. Paringa Resources Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Rumsey, Kentucky.

