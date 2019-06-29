Reviewing NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Shore Community Bank (NASDAQ:SHRC)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Shore Community Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 24.00% 11.50% 1.21% Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Shore Community Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. NBT Bancorp pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Shore Community Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $469.02 million 3.50 $112.57 million $2.56 14.65 Shore Community Bank N/A N/A $1.73 million N/A N/A

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Risk & Volatility

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Community Bank has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NBT Bancorp and Shore Community Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Shore Community Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 151 banking locations and 182 ATMs in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

About Shore Community Bank

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

