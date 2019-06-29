Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,925

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,123 ($27.74) to GBX 2,178 ($28.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,821.50 ($23.80).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 1,909.50 ($24.95) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,854. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,466.50 ($19.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,961 ($25.62). The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50.

In related news, insider Henry Udow sold 50,831 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,759 ($22.98), for a total value of £894,117.29 ($1,168,322.61).

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

