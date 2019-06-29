Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Get Rambus alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rambus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.35 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.09.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. Rambus has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 25.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $30,483.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 1,319.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 31.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.