Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Increased by Analyst

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABCB. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of ABCB opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1,124.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

