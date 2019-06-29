PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.72

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 1201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87.

PUYI INC/ADR Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PUYI INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUYI INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.