Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pra Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. Pra Group has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pra Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pra Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,970,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,402,000 after acquiring an additional 274,567 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Pra Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,537,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after acquiring an additional 306,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Pra Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 949,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 252,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Pra Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 749,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pra Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 649,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 52,293 shares during the period.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

