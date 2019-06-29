Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading 10% Higher

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $3.84. 264,983 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 118,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Powerbridge Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Powerbridge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.96.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

