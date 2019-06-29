Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti set a $83.00 price target on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Plantronics alerts:

PLT opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.62. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.43 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was up 125.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Plantronics news, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $58,736.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,026.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles D. Boynton purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,950.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.