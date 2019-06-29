Piper Jaffray Companies Downgrades Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) to Neutral

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) was downgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PES has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

