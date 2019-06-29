Petrofac’s (PFC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 539 ($7.04) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Petrofac to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 674 ($8.81) to GBX 546 ($7.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 761 ($9.94) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 615.55 ($8.04).
LON PFC opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 421.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.73. Petrofac has a one year low of GBX 376.40 ($4.92) and a one year high of GBX 679 ($8.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12.
Petrofac Company Profile
Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.
