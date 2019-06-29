Petrofac’s (PFC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 539 ($7.04) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Petrofac to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 674 ($8.81) to GBX 546 ($7.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 761 ($9.94) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 615.55 ($8.04).

Get Petrofac alerts:

LON PFC opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 421.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.73. Petrofac has a one year low of GBX 376.40 ($4.92) and a one year high of GBX 679 ($8.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12.

In related news, insider Alastair Cochran acquired 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £12,418.90 ($16,227.49).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.