PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.37. PetIQ reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In other news, Director James Nathan Clarke acquired 31,031 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $872,591.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $615,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,891. 23.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 26.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 20.0% in the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $950,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 115.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 947,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 507,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

PETQ stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. 826,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.88. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

