Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.92.

Shares of PEB opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $267.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 62.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.