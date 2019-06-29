Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PEB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $39.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.66 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

