Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. Patterson Companies also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.33-1.43 EPS.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.38. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on Patterson Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

