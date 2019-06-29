Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Receives C$46.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 target price on Parkland Fuel and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Patricia Van De Sande sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.39, for a total value of C$156,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$77,912.82. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.82, for a total value of C$683,366.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,934,230.99.

Shares of TSE PKI traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$41.55. The company had a trading volume of 205,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,163. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of 21.87. Parkland Fuel has a 12 month low of C$31.59 and a 12 month high of C$47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.17.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Parkland Fuel will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

