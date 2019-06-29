Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 663,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

OXSQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.40. 164,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.