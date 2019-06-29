Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,347,500 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 2,036,700 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NYSE:OSK traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.49. 850,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,599. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $838,755.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 1,128.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

