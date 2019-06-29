ON Semiconductor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,614 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,046% compared to the typical daily volume of 215 put options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.21. 8,482,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013,622. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 26.54%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,006.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,800 shares of company stock worth $769,380 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,244.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

