Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $16.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 15.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1,234.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 83,465 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,671,000 after buying an additional 39,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

