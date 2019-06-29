Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Up 15.0% in June

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Obseva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Obseva alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $44.00 target price on Obseva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of Obseva stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $11.31. 52,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,695. The firm has a market cap of $514.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.21. Obseva has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Obseva will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.