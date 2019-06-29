Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Director Acquires $15,570.00 in Stock

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Director James George Robinson acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $15,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,441,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,573.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James George Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, James George Robinson acquired 9,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $14,040.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, James George Robinson acquired 9,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $15,930.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, James George Robinson acquired 9,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $15,030.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, James George Robinson acquired 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $11,360.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, James George Robinson acquired 9,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $13,140.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, James George Robinson acquired 11,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $17,050.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, James George Robinson acquired 9,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $14,580.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, James George Robinson acquired 8,500 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $14,960.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, James George Robinson acquired 9,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $15,120.00.

On Friday, May 24th, James George Robinson acquired 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $12,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $1.45 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 175.82% and a negative net margin of 6,101.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

