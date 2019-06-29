Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVA. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Nuvista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.00.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$2.61 on Tuesday. Nuvista Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.46 and a 52 week high of C$9.56. The stock has a market cap of $599.39 million and a PE ratio of 6.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$47,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,193 shares in the company, valued at C$194,526.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $100,563.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

