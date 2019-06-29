Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nomad Foods from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Nomad Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of NOMD opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $617.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,882,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,998,000 after purchasing an additional 51,946 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.2% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,369,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,255,000 after purchasing an additional 195,408 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,655,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 54,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 11.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,601,000 after purchasing an additional 410,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,988,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,558,000 after purchasing an additional 401,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

