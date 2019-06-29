Noku Market Capitalization Hits $2.80 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Noku has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $5,532.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noku alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00289470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.61 or 0.01780176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00151652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00028487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.