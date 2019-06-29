Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,906,900 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 3,178,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Nlight news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,370 shares of company stock worth $713,017 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nlight by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nlight by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nlight by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nlight by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nlight by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Nlight in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. 1,758,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,689. Nlight has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $683.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Nlight had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nlight will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

