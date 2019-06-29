Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of NKE opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $3,513,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 267,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 200,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

