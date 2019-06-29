NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 30,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NODK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NI by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NI in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NI by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in NI by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in NI in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

NODK traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 62,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $406.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.01. NI has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $19.64.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 16.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NODK. BidaskClub upgraded NI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded NI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

