National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Given “Hold” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded National Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on National Beverage to $45.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.02.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.63. 890,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,393. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $127.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.41.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). National Beverage had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $239.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 15.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in National Beverage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in National Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in National Beverage by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

