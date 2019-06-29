National Bank Financial Lowers Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$7.25

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$7.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on POU. TD Securities cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a sell rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.31.

Shares of POU opened at C$6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.45. The firm has a market cap of $819.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$15.84.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.41) by C$3.82. The firm had revenue of C$246.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

