National Bank Financial Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.18.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$35.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$30.11 and a 52-week high of C$49.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total transaction of C$198,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,071,291.07.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

