NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.42 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a negative return on equity of 166.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R Bradley Gray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,329,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,611 shares in the company, valued at $973,486.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $204,517.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 67,950.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

