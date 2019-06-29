Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 675 ($8.82).
Separately, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.69) target price on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 595 ($7.77) on Wednesday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 740 ($9.67). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 591.46. The company has a market capitalization of $304.08 million and a P/E ratio of 23.52.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.
