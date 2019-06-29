Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Short Interest Down 14.0% in June

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,111,200 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 9,432,700 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $677,897.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,584.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,114,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,972,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,605,000 after buying an additional 46,118 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,832,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,590,000 after buying an additional 261,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,581,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,616,000 after buying an additional 2,474,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,989,000 after buying an additional 194,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,279. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

