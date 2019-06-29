Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the software maker’s stock.

“We spoke with five distributors and over 10 resellers. Channel feedback for core mobile security remains strong while newer products such as Access continue to exhibit even strong results driven by the low penetration rate. In addition the new zero sign-on product called Identification appears to be developing a lot of interest. Reiterate Outperform rating and $6.50 price target.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst wrote.

MOBL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobileiron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th.

MOBL opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mobileiron has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $6.58.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 80.43% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Klein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $177,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,995 shares in the company, valued at $673,710.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 557,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,617.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,538 shares of company stock worth $672,446 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 78.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the first quarter valued at $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mobileiron by 2,038.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

