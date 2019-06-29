Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells $855,750.00 in Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $855,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $878,812.50.

On Monday, April 22nd, Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $891,750.00.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. Mimecast Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -667.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $48,064,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,605,000 after purchasing an additional 708,198 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $20,892,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $16,649,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,792,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,896,000 after purchasing an additional 411,403 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.