MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Short Interest Update

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 225,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $27,952,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $17,594,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.31. 457,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,213. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.36. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 2.64%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.