Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MESO has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 546.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 590.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mesoblast worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.