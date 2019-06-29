Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) will announce $14.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. Melinta Therapeutics reported sales of $12.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $62.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.93 million to $73.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $91.44 million, with estimates ranging from $79.51 million to $102.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Melinta Therapeutics.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.72) by $0.38. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 161.27%. The business had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Gabelli lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on Melinta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, WBB Securities lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 460.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 84,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 69,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 90,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLNT stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,396. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

