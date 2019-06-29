Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) Insider Sells £32,539.65 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) insider Steve Rowe sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £32,539.65 ($42,518.82).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 204.20 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.38.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on MKS. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 301 ($3.93) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 257.67 ($3.37).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.