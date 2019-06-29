Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) Insider Sells £32,539.65 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) insider Steve Rowe sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £32,539.65 ($42,518.82).
Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 204.20 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.38.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.
