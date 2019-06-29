Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Lowered to GBX 290

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price (down previously from GBX 295 ($3.85)) on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 232 ($3.03) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 257.67 ($3.37).

MKS opened at GBX 210.70 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 204.20 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

In related news, insider Steve Rowe sold 15,873 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total value of £32,539.65 ($42,518.82). Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,507.25).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

