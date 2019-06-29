Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) & Natural Gas Services Group (NASDAQ:NGS) Financial Analysis

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) and Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and Natural Gas Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mammoth Energy Services 14.32% 31.76% 20.77% Natural Gas Services Group 0.81% 0.46% 0.40%

82.4% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mammoth Energy Services pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Natural Gas Services Group does not pay a dividend. Mammoth Energy Services pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mammoth Energy Services and Natural Gas Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mammoth Energy Services 0 4 4 0 2.50 Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mammoth Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 115.60%. Natural Gas Services Group has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.42%. Given Mammoth Energy Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mammoth Energy Services is more favorable than Natural Gas Services Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and Natural Gas Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mammoth Energy Services $1.69 billion 0.18 $235.96 million $5.63 1.22 Natural Gas Services Group $65.48 million 3.33 $430,000.00 $0.08 206.25

Mammoth Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Gas Services Group. Mammoth Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Gas Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mammoth Energy Services has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Gas Services Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services beats Natural Gas Services Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment is involved in mining, processing, and selling proppant for hydraulic fracturing; buying processed sand from suppliers on the spot market and reselling that sand; and providing logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. The company also other energy services, including contract land and directional drilling, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rental, crude oil hauling, and remote accommodation services. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves government-funded utilities, private and public investor owned utilities, co-operative utilities, independent oil and natural gas producers and land-based drilling contractors in North America. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower. The company also assembles compressor components into compressor units for rent or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; exchanges and rebuilds program for screw compressors; and maintains an inventory of new and used compressors. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

