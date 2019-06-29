LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research set a $10.00 price objective on LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LKSD. ValuEngine upgraded LSC Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSC Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. LSC Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.56.

LKSD opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22. LSC Communications has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.46.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.40 million. LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.27% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSC Communications will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LSC Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,995,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after buying an additional 163,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LSC Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after buying an additional 75,932 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in LSC Communications by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 831,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 639,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in LSC Communications by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 542,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in LSC Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

